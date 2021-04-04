Let’s maintain ties in govt, says Bersatu info chief

Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said he regretted the action of certain parties in criticising Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA PERLIS, April 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has asked all parties, especially those in Perikatan Nasional (PN), to maintain the relationship in the government that has been jointly established.

Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said he regretted the action of certain parties in criticising Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Prime Minister.

“Some of the criticisms were a bit extreme. We hope that, if possible, let’s maintain the ties in the government that we have jointly established,” he told reporters during the Perlis state-level Kayuhan Jalinan Kasih Programme @ CSR TVET today.

He said Muhyiddin had firmly reminded everyone that their responsibility now was to look after the people’s welfare, show concern for the burden that has befallen the people during the Covid-19 pandemic and the current challenging economic situation.

Wan Saiful said the directive from Muhyiddin was for everyone in the government to understand that there are political challenges that are happening and, at the same time, not to lose focus on paying attention to the people’s welfare.

He said the country’s political stability was important so that the country could attract foreign investors here and subsequently create employment opportunities for the people. — Bernama