Sarawak DCM: NSC to decide soon if fully vaccinated individuals can travel interstate

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah says community policing will be formed to supervise and coordinate activities in the rural areas, January 29, 2021. ― Picture courtesy of Sarawak Information Department

BETONG, April 3 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said that the state government is waiting for National Security Council’s (NSC) decision on whether interstate travel will be allowed for individuals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccine.

He said NSC will be having a meeting soon to decide on the inter-state travel or to abroad for vaccinated Malaysians.

Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, was referring to a statement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin two days ago.

At a town hall session in Kuching two days ago, Muhyiddin had indicated a high possibility that Malaysians will be allowed to travel freely domestically once they have completed their two-dose Covid-19 vaccination and been certified so.

“I have discussed this in the NSC meeting. We want to decide if this is the case, those who have received two doses can travel across states and districts,” Muhyiddin was quoted saying at a Shared Prosperity Vision town hall session.

Currently, interstate travel is still prohibited even though the federal government has shifted into the less restrictive phases of the movement control order (MCO) to bolster economic activity.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Dewan Panglima Rentap in Betong to see a vaccination programme for another group of frontliners, Uggah said the preparations for the vaccination programme for medical workers statewide are in full swing.

“We are only waiting for the vaccine supplies,” he said, adding that to-date some 1.23 million qualified and consenting Sarawakians have registered through the MySejahtera apps and manually.

He said some 2,422 frontliners here had already received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

He said all frontliners in the state will be fully vaccinated by the end of this month.