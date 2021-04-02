PAS leader cautions Umno against lonely road to general election

Mohd Amar said that no Malay-based party was dominant enough to win the general election alone. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) could lose more seats at the 15th general election than in 2018 if the two insist on contesting against current allies, PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said.

Mohd Amar, who is also Kelantan deputy mentri besar, said in an Utusan Malaysia report today that no Malay-based party was dominant enough to win alone and Umno’s decision could deny the community its political power.

“I expect Umno may lose more seats if it contests solo. That is why PAS wants to form a coalition with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno at GE15 later.

“Bersatu cannot win if there’s no coalition. So does Umno. So we hope that both parties alongside PAS will find common ground to resolve differences of opinion,” he was quoted saying by the Malay daily newspaper.

Umno decided at its annual assembly last week to stop cooperating with Bersatu for GE15 and develop its partnership with PAS in Muafakat Nasional.

However, PAS and Bersatu announced earlier this week that they would maintain their cooperation in Perikatan Nasional for the general election.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his party would continue with PAS in MN, despite calls during the Umno assembly for the Islamist party to choose between the Malay nationalist party and the spinoff Bersatu.

Umno, PAS, and Bersatu are all part of the PN government but only the latter two are official members of the ruling coalition. The Malay nationalist party only provides support in matters of confidence and supply.

Umno has refused to enter PN and said it would treat it as a rival once a general election is called