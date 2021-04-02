Malaysia records 1,294 new daily Covid-19 cases, Selangor tops the list

In terms of states, Selangor once again tops the list with the highest number of cases with 455, followed by Sarawak (217) and Penang (139). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Health Ministry today reported 1,294 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a statement this evening, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative positive cases is now at 347,972 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

In terms of states, Selangor once again tops the list with the highest number of cases with 455, followed by Sarawak (217) and Penang (139).

