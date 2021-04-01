Ismail Sabri: Umno assembly didn’t decide party leaders must quit government posts

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the general assembly last weekend also approved a resolution to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until Parliament is dissolved. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Umno general assembly did not adopt any resolution requiring party leaders to resign as ministers, deputy ministers and other appointed posts, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The senior defence minister and Umno vice-president said the general assembly last weekend also approved a resolution to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until Parliament is dissolved.

The resolution also formalised Umno’s decision to reject cooperation with the ruling Perikatan Nasional at the general election.

“Actually no decision was made during Umno general assembly that ordered the ministers, mentri besar, deputy ministers, excos and government-linked company chairman to withdraw from their positions; there is none.

“At the general assembly, the resolution passed was one that was endorsed by the supreme council, and that is to remain in the government until Parliament is dissolved,” he said when met by reporters after attending an armed forces service award ceremony here today.

Ismail Sabri was responding to Kesedar Kilang Sdn Bhd (a company owned by the East Coast) chairman Datuk Zawai Othman’s resignation, following PAS’ joint statement with Parti Pribumi Bersatu, to team-up in the 15th general election.

MORE TO COME