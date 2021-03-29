Sabah achieves phase one vaccination target, says state minister

Covid 19 vaccine immunisation programme for frontliners of low risk quarantine and treatment staff at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang March 5, 2021. Sabah reached its first phase target with 42,292 frontliners having received their first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, March 29 — The Sabah-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme reached its first phase target with 42,292 frontliners having received their first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is also the state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said that the target was achieved after the remaining 14 people received their first dose of the vaccine today.

“Sabah will continue administering the second dose until April. Thus far, a total of 11,406 people have received their second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, and 2,716 of them received the shot today,” he said in a statement, tonight.

On the development of Covid-19 in Sabah, Masidi said that 34 new positive cases were recorded today, bringing the cumulative total to 54,657, with two deaths reported, in Kota Kinabalu and Tawau, respectively.

A total of 32 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital, bringing the cumulative number of recovered patients in Sabah to 53,809, he said. — Bernama