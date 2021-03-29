Melaka exploring tourism travel bubble with other states, says state tourism committee chairman

State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (centre) shows the tourism promotion campaign at the Melaka State Tourism Programme press conference, in Ayer Keroh, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, March 29 — The Melaka government is exploring collaborations with several other states to conduct bilateral tourism programmes through the implementation of the travel bubble concept.

State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis said this includes a proposal for tourism cooperation with Terengganu through the “Garam Dilaut, Asam di Darat” Melaka-Terengganu Tourism Package.

The programme would use the services of travel agents and tourist accommodation premises registered under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), he added.

“To realise this collaboration, the proposed package would be presented to the Terengganu state government during a working visit from today until April.

“Both the states have their own advantages in the tourism sector, with Terengganu well known for the uniqueness of its islands and Melaka famous for its historical places,” he said at a press conference in Ayer Keroh here today.

Jailani said the details of the proposed cooperation with Terengganu would be announced at the end of the working visit, after a review of the facilities available for tourists.

He said the Melaka government would also focus on specific packages based on states under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) in an effort to revitalise the tourism industry, which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Jailani said the Menara Taming Sari in Melaka is expected to resume operations next month after being closed to visitors for over seven months for repair and maintenance works. — Bernama