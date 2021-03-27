Umno’s Shahril calls for ceasefire among top party leaders

Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan called on the infighting to stop. —Photo by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan today reminded party leaders to stop going against each other and urged them to focus on the party’s agenda.

He reminded the party’s leadership that every word spoken has its implications.

“We are not looking for popularity within the party ... I see that there are two or three names being openly criticised everyday. I think we have to stop shooting at (each other).

“What has been worrying is that we label them as leaning towards ‘the other side’ but if it’s the other way around, it’s as if we’re shooting our own foot,” he said in his speech at the party’s Annual General Assembly today.

He said the party’s internal conflicts have created contradicting statements that have led to grassroots being in the dark.

“As long as internal conflicts between party leaders are not solved, as long as statements are contradictory, we will be stuck at second gear,” he added.

Earlier today, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan cautioned about enemies within the party, and said such people should be dropped from the party indefinitely.

In his keynote address today, the politician known as Tok Mat reserved some harsh words for them, whom he accused of only using Umno for their personal agenda, but stopped short of naming them on stage.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has also commented that the so-called “hypocrites” must not be given any spotlight or the chance to represent the party.

“Umno still has dignity and self-esteem. Don’t try to poke the wasp’s nest because the sting is still poisonous,” he said in the opening speech of his wing’s meet.