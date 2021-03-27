Umno Youth outlines five ‘recipes for victory in GE15’

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki at the Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, March 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Umno is a very open party and ready to work with anyone for the sake of the people and the country but not by ‘pawning’ its dignity, said Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki at the Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, March 27, 2021

In this regard, he said Umno Youth urged the party leadership to negotiate wisely in carrying out cooperation.

“There is no problem that cannot be resolved. The important thing is to be sincere and honest in friendship or cooperation,” he said in his policy speech at the movement’s delegates’ conference in conjunction with the 2020 Umno General Assembly here today.

Asyraf Wajdi stressed that the issue of being ready to cooperate without abandoning principles is one of the five important things or ‘recipes’ for Umno victory in the 15th general election.

The other four things outlined are mastering young people’s perceptions; candidates who are fresh and accepted by the people; self-confident, defending ideologies as well as strengthening machinery and staying away from disputes.

In order to be accepted by the people, especially the 47 per cent of young voters, Asyraf Wajdi said young candidates who are future leaders must be given attention.

“So, the next GE candidates, we must have competent and knowledgeable young people,” he said.

On the wing’s preparation to face the general election, he said Youth was no longer just carrying out the traditional tasks of putting up posters, instead the Sabil Squad was given the trust for the first time to manage security. — Bernama