Rebutting Tok Mat, Shahidan defends Umno’s dominance in Cabinet with the most ministers, deputies

Attendees at the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has today denied party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s claim that his party has a submissive role in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet.

In response to the politician also called Tok Mat’s remark in his keynote address, he said that compared to other party components in PN, Umno has the most number of ministers and deputy ministers.

“That is the view from the deputy president, but the current position is that Umno has nine ministers, almost 20 plus deputy ministers in the Cabinet, bigger than Bersatu, bigger than PAS, bigger than GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), PAS has three, GPS has three, Bersatu has eight, BN (Barisan Nasional) has 11,” he told reporters at Umno Annual General Meeting 2020 at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here.

