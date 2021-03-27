Police seeking extradition of three suspects from Thailand involved in General Operations Force shooting

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the effort to apply for the extradition was to enable all of them to be arrested and charged. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Royal Malaysia Police is seeking the extradition of three Thais who are the main suspects in the attack on two members of the General Operations Force (GOF) at the Malaysia-Thailand border last November.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the effort to apply for the extradition was to enable all of them to be arrested and charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder in the country.

“Home Minister (Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin) has signed the extradition application recently,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the application was in line with the relationship between Malaysia and Thailand through a treaty signed in Bangkok on March 4, 1911 namely the “Treaty between the United Kingdom and Siam Respecting the Extradition of Fugitive Criminals”.

“After the establishment of the Federation of Malaya, the treaty was renewed on Oct 27, 1959,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said the police was committed to ensuring that all efforts were taken so that all suspects in the case could be brought to Malaysia and brought to justice according to the legal process in the country.

On Nov 24, a policeman Sjn Baharuddin Ramli was killed while his colleague Sjn Norihan Tari was seriously injured in a shootout with a group of smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Padang Besar, Perlis.

The 2.30 am incident occurred when the two GOF members were carrying out intelligence duties in the area. — Bernama