Maybank joins forfeiture suit against Abdul Azeez’s family as third party

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A bank has become a third party to claim a shop lot belonging to Azeera Management Consultants (M) Sdn Bhd in relation to the government’s suit to forfeit the property in Bandar Sunway.

The government is applying to forfeit almost RM16 million from accounts belonging to the wife of former TH chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, their four children, and a shop lot owned by the company.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Nik Haslinie Hashim informed the court that the third party, namely Maybank Islamic Berhad, represented by lawyer Poh Choo Hoe, had appeared in court today.

“I request the court to record that there is a claimant in this application. The claimant (Maybank) today claimed a property, which is the sixth item on the government’s gazetted list (one shop lot)," said Nik Haslinie before High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin.

Judge Muhammad Jamil then set June 29 for hearing the government's application to forfeit the money and the shop lot.

"The parties need to file an affidavit if necessary, and include written submissions a week before the date of the hearing (June 29)," he said.

The proceedings to gazette the third party notice were also attended by lawyer Datin Marina Mohamed, who represented the respondents, namely Abdul Azeez's wife Khadijah Mohd Noor, their four children - Mohamed Khairul Anwar, Mohamed Khairul Azman, Khaleeda Azwa, Khaleeda Azeera — and Azeera Management Consultants.

The forfeiture suit was filed by the governmenet against Abdul Azeez's family members in September 2019. — Bernama