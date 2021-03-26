Johor MB hopes Malaysia, Singapore’s commitment to vaccine cert will lead to borders reopening soon

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad speaks at the Johor Writers Association’s 43rd annual general meeting at Rumah Citra Sri Pinang in Pontian November 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, March 26 — The commitment of Malaysia and Singapore to mutually recognise the Covid-19 vaccine certificate of both countries is expected to lead to the reopening of borders to help revive Johor’s economic sector, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He said the initiative was good news to the people of Johor as it showed the readiness of the two countries to work towards resuming cross-border travel.

“The effort is an initiative of the Malaysian and Singaporean governments, with both agreeing to assess and explore the possibility of reopening the border once this (vaccine) certificate can be used as a basis,” he said.

Hasni said this when met by reporters at the handing over of the one-off incentive assistance to tourist guides, travel agencies and tourist associations in the state, in Benut, here today.

He was commenting on Malaysia and Singapore reiterating their commitment to mutually recognise the Covid-19 vaccine certificate with the aim of facilitating cross-border travel in the future.

Hasni said Johor would ensure that all sectors of the government play their role to make a success of the Covid-19 vaccine registration, as only 27 per cent of its population had signed up.

At the event, 840 tourist guides received incentives of RM1,000 each, 120 travel agencies received RM2,000 each, and 16 tourist associations received RM20,000 each under allocations from the Johor 2021 Budget. — Bernama