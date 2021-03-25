MoU signed between Genovasi and Kaizen Institute Malaysia

Kaizen Institute of Malaysia CEO Datuk Shahril Goh Fadhil (left) and Genovasi Malaysia CEO Sabli Sibil sign the MOU at Genovasi University College in Petaling Jaya, March 25, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Genovasi Malaysia and Kaizen Institute Malaysia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today for the betterment of both parties.

The MoU was signed by Genovasi Malaysia CEO Sabli Sibil and CEO of Kaizen Institute South East Asia Datuk Sharil Goh Fadhil during a ceremony held at Genovasi University College in Petaling Jaya.

The MoU coverage is focused on the fields of, among others, Kaizen and Lean Management Training and Consulting, Continuous Improvement Initiatives, Revenue and Productivity, Process and Business Improvement and other transformation and change management initiatives.

Genovasi Malaysia is the holding company of Genovasi University College (GUC) — a digital university that is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge via distance learning complemented with Design Thinking methodologies.

They are also the Asian partner of the Hasso Plattner Institute Design School (HPI D-school) in Postdam, Germany and the Global Secretariat of the prestigious Global Design Alliance (GDTA).

Kaizen Institute Malaysia is the original provider of Kaizen services in the country, which supports companies in all market segments and dedicates itself to help organisations realise their Continuous Improvement Strategies with their global coverage and expertise in Kaizen and Lean Management.