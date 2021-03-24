Kedah MB says All England winner Lee Zii Jia to receive incentive from state govt

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia won the men’s singles title at the 2021 All England Badminton Championship March 21, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

ALOR SETAR, March 24 — National men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia, who won the All England badminton championship on Sunday, is set to receive a special incentive from the Kedah state government.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said, however, the form of remuneration was still being considered, while a special ceremony to celebrate the Kedah-born athlete’s achievement would be held once the latter had gone through his quarantine period after returning home.

“We appreciate the contribution of Lee Zii Jia. I’m very proud of his achievement, and he is still young, only 23 years old,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said Zii Jia’s success should also be attributed to his upbringing, and other families should emulate this good culture.

“He has strong family support, and I think this factor is important in helping children succeed,” he said.

In the final at Utilia Arena Birmingham, Zii Jia ended Malaysia’s four-year wait to win the All England title, after beating Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 30-29, 20-22, 21-9. — Bernama