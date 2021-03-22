Health minister: RM500,000 max compensation to anyone suffering severe side effects post Covid-19 vax

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahdam Baba holds a press conference in Putrajaya March 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The government has agreed to compensate individuals who suffer severe adverse effects after being vaccinated for Covid-19.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the compensation is capped at RM500,000 per person, which will be paid out by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

He added that the government has also approved an initial fund of RM10 million for this purpose

“The special aid, named Special Financial Aid for Severe Adverse Covid-19 Effects, is a collective effort by the government to assist those who suffer from adverse effects after taking the Covid-19 vaccine,” Dr Adham said in a joint press conference with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

