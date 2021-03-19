Govt committed to legal action against EU over palm oil, says Plantation Industries minister

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the commitment will continue to be a priority for his ministry. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The government is committed to its legal action against the European Union (EU) over the EU’s anti-palm oil stance to protect the interests of the country’s palm oil industry, including the smallholders.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the commitment will continue to be a priority for his ministry.

On March 17, 2021, a consultancy session was held virtually between the European Union on the legal action against the union pertaining to issues related to discrimination against the palm oil industry.

The session is following the application by the government to conduct consultancy sessions through the Dispute Settlement Mechanism under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on January 15, 2021.

“The consultancy session among others includes the platform to obtain explanation and further clarification on the EU action on the implementation of the Delegated Regulation under EU RED II.

“It also becomes one of the efforts towards the settlement of issues that were seen to be discriminatory on palm oil raised by Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

The Malaysian delegation was represented by the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities, the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and other relevant agencies.

The consultancy session was led by Mohd Khairuddin and attended by representatives from Indonesia and Colombia as observer countries.

“Malaysia will review the overall feedback and explanation given by EU throughout the consultancy session.

Any follow-up action would be taken appropriately in line with the rules and procedures outlined under the WTO,” he said. — Bernama