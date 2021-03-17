JPJ enforcement duo remanded three days over protection racket in Perlis

The officers were alleged to have accepted bribes totalling RM88,000 from the lorry drivers through a proxy or a middleman in 2018 and 2019. — AFP pic

KANGAR, March 17 — Two Road Transport Department (JPJ) assistant enforcement officers have been remanded for three days starting today to facilitate investigations into the alleged involvement in accepting bribes and protecting errant lorry drivers.

Kangar Magistrate’s Court registrar Monica Joseph Gaisah issued the remand order following an application by the Perlis Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

According to sources, the two men, aged 35 and 36, were nabbed at around 5 pm after giving their statements at the Perlis MACC headquarters here yesterday.

Both of them were alleged to have accepted bribes totalling RM88,000 from the lorry drivers through a proxy or a middleman in 2018 and 2019.

The case is being investigated under Section 17a of the MACC Act 2019.

It was reported yesterday that 44 individuals, including 32 JPJ enforcers, were arrested in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Melaka for alleged involvement in a syndicate protecting lorry drivers transporting excessive loads. — Bernama