Three JPJ enforcers, two proxies remanded six days to facilitate probe into bribery case in Ipoh

IPOH, March 16 — Three Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement officers and two proxies were remanded for six days starting today to facilitate investigations into a bribery case.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abdul Wahab after the five men were brought to the court in the lock-up attire by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission at 10.30am.

The MACC, in a statement, said they were among the eight JPJ enforcers from Perak, Pahang and Penang and four proxies arrested yesterday on suspicion of accepting bribes from owners and workers of a transportation company as an inducement for them to not taking action against the company’s lorries detained for offences under the JPJ Act 1987.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) and 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama