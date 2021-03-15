Rais Yatim: Perikatan must serve at least one term to complete efforts to curb Covid-19

Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim said that Budget 2021 of RM 322.5 billion was the biggest amount passed must be fully utilised to curb the Covid-19 spread and help to restore people’s lives that was affected by the pandemic. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) government must complete at least a term that was scheduled to end on May 2023 to continue curbing the spread of Covid-19, said Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim as reported by Utusan Malaysia this morning.

Rais said that Budget 2021 of RM 322.5 billion was the biggest amount passed must be fully utilised to curb the Covid-19 spread and help to restore people’s lives that was affected by the pandemic.

“Spending a term of administration will give a lot of benefits to the government and the people because this newly approved Budget is only one-eighth used, even though it is the largest allocation of RM322.5 billion. The highlight or impact is yet to be felt,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

He added that PN need not be afraid to return to Parliament despite the talks of losing majority support as he deemed that the Opposition would fail in the no confidence vote.

“There is no need to be afraid of Parliament because they (the Opposition) will not succeed in the voting of no confidence. Talk talk and ‘songlap mudang-musang’ is fine. But (the PN government) it will not fall,” he added.

Rais also urged Cabinet members including Umno ministers to support the current government.

“You should be more vocal in supporting the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Don’t play two sides. You are ministers, don’t just look. Be firm, be a gentleman,” he said.

Last February, it was reported that the Parliament had received Agong’s nod to return in session even during the Emergency period.

However on March 3, de facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said Parliament sittings are discouraged at the moment due to the high risk posed by the Covid-19 virus to nearly half of the elected representatives.

Three days ago, Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar announced that he quit PKR and expressed support for Muhyiddin.

Alongside Xavier, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong last month have both declared themselves independents and in support of Muhyiddin.

Rumours have been circulating since last month that PN is making overtures to Opposition lawmakers in an attempt to win its parliamentary majority after three Umno MPs openly dropped support for Muhyiddin.

Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz both announced their withdrawal of support in January while Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Razaleigh Hamzah made his sentiment known in December 2020.