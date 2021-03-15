EMCO in Kampung Bintawa, Kuching from tomorrow, according to SDMC

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, March 15 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Bintawa here for 14 days effective tomorrow, according to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

JPBN in a statement today announced that the decision was made following rising positive Covid-19 cases in the village with Kuching district recording 22 new infections today.

Apart from that JPBN is allowing the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Kuching, Sibu and Miri to resume operation from March 17 from 8am to 5pm.

Today, the state reported 251 new Covid-19 transmissions bringing the overall total to 12,702 cases with one fatality recorded, taking the death toll to 91 people.

“The 91st death involved a 64-year-old woman who was treated at Kapit Hospital and was found with Covid-19 symptoms such as fever and cough. An rT-PCR Covid-19 test turned out positive on February 25.

“The case was referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment but the health of the patient worsened and was confirmed dead on March 14 as she was also having chronic kidney, hypertension and gout comorbidities,” said the statement.

The statement also announced that the Sarawak Health Department has declared that the Tabong cluster in Bau has ended as there were no new cases detected in the past 28 days from the last day a positive Covid-19 case was detected.

“Another new cluster was declared today which is the workplace Jalan Tanjung cluster found in a supermarket in Jalan Tanjung Kidurong in Bintulu.

“The index case is a 27-year-old woman working at the supermarket who was found symptomatic in a screening test on March 13 at the Bintulu Health Clinic,” said the statement. — Bernama