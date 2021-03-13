Malaysian Bar mulling lawsuit to challenge ‘fake news’ Ordinance

Newly elected Malaysian Bar president AG Kalidas (left) and his Vice President Surindar Singh during a press conference at Malaysia Bar Council building in Kuala Lumpur March 13,2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Malaysian Bar is looking to file a lawsuit to challenge the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021, its new president AG Kalidas said today.

In a press conference this evening after being elected as president for the 2021/2022 term, Kalidas said that this was also the will of Malaysian Bar members.

“As the motion which has been carried today, insofar as the Proclamation is concerned and also the respective Ordinances, the Malaysian Bar has mandated us to initiate suits relating to the matter, or do what is necessary.

“So our stand is, we will be taking this up in the right channel. Most probably, I mean very likely, there will be a suit initiated by the Malaysian Bar.

“I’m not touching on the second Ordinance, we will call it Ordinance number two. Not touching on that alone, basically, the Malaysian Bar believes in freedom of speech. Of course, there are boundaries to freedom of speech and we also believe in that. You cannot be alleging something which is not true. So we know the boundaries but we believe that people must be allowed to speak,” Kalidas added.

The newly-gazetted Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 criminalises the creation and publishing of fake news.

According to the new Ordinance that took effect on March 12, individuals found guilty of creating or publishing fake news on Covid-19 or the Emergency proclamation could now face a fine of up to RM100,000 and imprisonment.

Media groups and Opposition lawmakers have since expressed concern over the provision; that it may be used as an arbitrary weapon to silence critics of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang had earlier today also urged the Attorney-General to provide clarity on the move to prosecute any individuals who claim that the Emergency Ordinance called by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was done to save his skin.

He questioned the law and its execution and asked why it was not gazetted by the Cabinet.

Lim said a period of time should have been given for public feedback before enacting the law.

The MP for Iskandar Puteri was commenting on de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s remarks yesterday that it was a criminal offence under the Ordinance, for anyone to allege that Muhyiddin had called for the Emergency because he lost the majority in Parliament and that they can be fined RM100,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

He asserted that Takiyuddin is not part of the judiciary and questioned the legitimacy of his claim.

Takiyuddin had in a press conference yesterday, assured Malaysians that the new Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 gazetted to curb the spreading of ‘fake news’ will not be used once the nationwide state of Emergency is lifted.

He stressed that this is stated very clearly at the end of the document that the Ordinance will only last as long as the state of Emergency is in effect.