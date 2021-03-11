Former executive in pharmaceutical firm gets two months’ jail, fine for falsifying salary claims

Siti Aisyah Mohamad Amir, a former human resource executive of a pharmaceutical company in Ipoh, was sentenced to two months jail and fined a total of RM79,900.95 for making false salary claims. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, March 11 — A 31-year-old former human resource executive of a pharmaceutical company was today sentenced to two months jail and fined a total of RM79,900.95 for making false salary claims.

Siti Aisyah Mohamad Amir, who was previously on the run, pled guilty to five out of her 14 charges read before Sessions Court judge S. Indra Nehru.

For each charge, the judge sentenced Siti Aisyah to two months in jail. However, she said the jail sentence is to be served concurrently.

Indra Nehru also said the accused will be jailed 15 months in default of the fine.

The prosecution was represented by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Redzuan Mohamed Yusoff.

Nurul Wahida later told reporters outside the courtroom that Siti Aisyah was discharged and acquitted of the remaining nine charges under the Section 171 (A) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

The section of the CPC empowers the courts to account for an existing conviction when considering any outstanding charges against an accused person.

Siti Aisyah was charged under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe, RM10,000 or whichever is higher upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, Siti Aisyah, together with her husband Mohamad Iqbal Fakruddin Roslan, 31, had deceived local pharmaceutical company Hovid Berhad by submitting documents that contained false information.

Siti Aisyah had claimed the salary of workers who had resigned from the company totalling RM70,177.10 by providing her bank account number to the company between June 2018 and December 2019.

Her husband Mohamad Iqbal, a policeman based in Shah Alam, Selangor was also charged with 25 counts of abetting Siti Aisyah in making the false salary claims, but pled not guilty.

At that time, Siti Aisyah was still on the run from the law.