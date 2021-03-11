CM: Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority to lead state’s side of Malaysia-Indonesia regional border development

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also state Finance Minister and Sedia chairman, said this involved a road construction connecting the border of Serudong in Kalabakan, Tawau to Simanggaris in Indonesia following the federal government’s nod to Sabah’s proposal to build a road to Kalimantan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, March 11 — Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor has today directed the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (Sedia) to take the lead in developing the Sabah’s side of Malaysia-Indonesia regional border development.

Hajiji, who is also state Finance Minister and Sedia chairman, said this involved a road construction connecting the border of Serudong in Kalabakan, Tawau to Simanggaris in Indonesia following the federal government’s nod to Sabah’s proposal to build a road to Kalimantan.

He said the approval for the project was conveyed to him by Economic Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed during a video discussion early this month.

“Costing some RM600 million, the project is inclusive of the construction of the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complex at the entry point in Serudong or Simanggaris to check all border crossings.

“We must do all the necessary and put actions in place in anticipation of Indonesia moving its capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan,” he said after chairing the Sedia board of directors meeting at the State Administrative Centre, here, today.

At the meeting, Sedia also sought endorsement for the proposed Sepangar Bay Container Port (SBCP) expansion before its submission to the Prime Minister’s Department and subsequently for approval from the federal Finance Ministry.

In view of this, Hajiji said SBCP expansion development is important as it would be a game changer for trade and businesses in this region, especially if SBCP could be transformed into a transhipment hub for this part of the world.

Also discussed was Sawit Kinabalu Farm Product Sdn Bhd’s decision to set up its Premium Kinabalu Beef and edible bird nest production plants at the Sabah Agro-Industrial Precinct (SAIP) in Kimanis.

The chief minister said the company, a subsidiary of Sawit Kinabalu Group, would invest RM4 million in SAIP which was expected to create 500 job opportunities as well as economic spin-offs, particularly in the upstream industry.

After the meeting, Hajiji witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sedia and Sawit Kinabalu for the setting up of the beef and bird nest production plants in SAIP.

Sawit Kinabalu group managing director, Bacho Jansie and Sedia CEO, Datuk Hashim Paijan signed the MoU. — Bernama