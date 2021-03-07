PAS says postponing ‘muktamar’ set for later this year until after GE15

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang officiating the 66th PAS Annual Congress at the Kelantan Islamic Training Center in Pengkalan Chepa, September 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 7 — The 67th PAS ‘muktamar’, or its annual congress, will be held only after the 15th general election, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said today.

The Kota Baru MP, in a report by Astro Awani, revealed that the Islamist party has also decided to postpone its internal party elections also to a date post-general election.

“PAS has decided that the ‘muktamar’ will be held after GE15, no matter when that is,” he was quoted saying in the report.

“At this stage, our decision was made not knowing when the general election is.

“The general election is expected to be held after the Emergency is lifted, which was taken into account to postpone the general assembly to after GE15,” he added.

The events were expected to be held in September this year, a year after its last ‘muktamar’ that was held in Kelantan in 2020.

According to reports, the internal party elections were last held back in June 2019 with current president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang winning his post uncontested.

Last year’s general assembly was held amid strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures, with a limited number of attendees and representatives from the party’s branches permitted to attend.