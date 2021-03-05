Six more deaths, 2,154 new Covid-19 cases in the country

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Malaysia recorded six more deaths today caused by Covid-19, which brought the total death toll to 1,159 since the pandemic began a year ago.

The Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Covid-19 information centre also reported 2,154 new cases as of today, with five of them classified as imported cases.

This brought the total numbers of cases in the country to 310,097.

The number of Covid-19 patient recoveries continued to outnumber new cases, with 3,275 recorded today for a total of 286,904 recoveries so far.

