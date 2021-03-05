Report: Education Ministry to investigate SPM leak claims if more information emerges

A video claiming to show leaked SPM questions was circulated on social media after the exam for the subject was held on February 24. — File picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said an investigation will be carried out over claims that Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) History Paper was leaked if they received more information.

English daily The Star reported Dr Mah as saying he only came to know about the claims via media reports and is unsure if the Education Ministry has received complaints about it.

“If there is more information I will let the public know,” he said.

A video claiming to show leaked questions was circulated on social media after the exam for the subject was held on February 24.

On a separate matter, Dr Mah also urged schools and parents to embrace and accept children who need special care, especially the Chinese community who may have a poor awareness of this issue.

He said some schools are uncomfortable and not ready to accept special needs pupils fearing their academic performance will affect the school’s overall performance.

“Regardless of whether the child’s condition is mild, once special education is needed then they should be allowed to enter special education stream,” he said.

He also said that 106 Chinese primary schools have special education classes involving 388 teachers and 1,942 pupils.

Noting that there is a shortage of teachers in the field, Dr Mah said the Ministry is working hard to train more teachers.

“Ideally, there should be seven or fewer pupils in a special needs class,” he said.

He also said that Ministry has always upheld the ‘zero rejection of students’ policy, but added the previous administration has repackaged the policy.

“The government will not deny schooling to our children. The most important thing is how to ensure that they receive the most appropriate education,” he said.