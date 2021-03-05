Covid-19: SDMC says 231 primary schools in Sarawak to reopen on Monday

A student has his temperature checked at Sekolah Kebangsaan Cator Avenue, Ipoh as schools reopen March 1, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, March 5 — Another 231 primary schools in Sarawak have been allowed to resume their face-to-face teaching and learning session beginning Monday (March 8).

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JBPN), in a statement today said a meeting held with the state Education Department made the decision following a risk assessment of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The decision also took into account the Guidelines for School Management and Operations Under the New Norm 2.0, issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

“However, a total of 220 primary schools in high-risk areas will remain closed until March 14,” the statement said.

MOE had previously announced that 814 primary schools as well as government-aided schools in Sarawak would resume their face-to-face classes from March 1.

Meanwhile, JBPN said 250 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 10,674.

On the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, it said a total of 11,659 individuals in Sarawak have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as of yesterday. — Bernama