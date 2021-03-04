Sarawak churches’ group cautions against holding Masses near areas with active Covid-19 clusters

Poh said that he is confident that churches will continue to maintain SOP for Masses and marriages. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 4 — Masses in churches near active cluster areas should be suspended as a safety precaution, said Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) chairman Archbishop Simon Poh.

“Even when churches outside red zones are allowed to resume service, it is good to remember that we are still in conditional movement control order (CMCO) period where there are current active clusters in specific areas.

“So even though a church may not be in a red zone, but is located near an active cluster area, the Masses in these churches should be suspended as a safety precaution,” he said in a statement.

On another note, Poh, who is Arhcbishop of the Catholic Church, expressed his gratitude to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) through Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) for allowing marriages to be carried out in houses of worship with compliance to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said that he had made a request for consideration of blessing of marriages in churches, especially for the many couples whose wedding dates have been postponed for a few times since last year, adding that many couples were unable to plan ahead to set a date for marriage.

“It is noted that though we are in CMCO period, having the opportunity for marriage to be finally blessed that will be greatly welcome by these couples.

“At the same time, I urge couples who are arranging for these marriage blessings to adhere to the SOP especially the numbers allowed to be present. By so doing, we will ensure the safety of everyone and especially our parents who are usually present at weddings,” he said.

He added that he is confident that churches will continue to maintain SOP for Masses and marriages that has been followed since the movement control order (MCO) last year. — Borneo Post