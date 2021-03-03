Tok Pa: Closing digital divide among Malaysians a key aim of digital economy blueprint

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed addresses reporters during a press conference in Sunway Pyramid August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Bridging the digital divide among Malaysians — including between the urban and rural areas as well as between the new and older generations — is one of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint's major objectives, said Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) said the Covid-19 pandemic had increased awareness of the need to expedite the application of digital technology that could help safeguard the people from risks in the digital economy.

“We expect to see a change in the digital economic landscape towards improved digital literacy, high-income job creation, easier and more well-organised banking and financial business, better virtual educational access for our children, and mobilisation of medical facilities to remote towns,” he said in a statement titled “10 Questions on the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint” issued today.

As an example, Mustapa said, one could operate a business today without renting a shop and instead do so digitally by opening a shop online via Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp as well as promoting products and services online.

“The total supply chain can be driven in a fully digital way,” he said.

According to Mustapa, there is something for everyone in the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint.

Hence, he urged all Malaysians to seize the opportunities available under the blueprint and benefit to the fullest extent.

He cautioned that failure to harness the digital technology would cause the people to be left behind and prevent the country from realising its aspirations of becoming a regional leader in digital economy and having an inclusive, responsible and sustainable socioeconomic development.

At the same time, Mustapa welcomed views and feedback from all quarters on the blueprint and strategies within it.

“Views and feedback from all quarters will help ensure the blueprint can be implemented successfully and the aspirations of MyDigital are realised,” he added.

Launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Feb 19, the blueprint is expected to chart the growth trajectory of the country's digital economy. — Bernama