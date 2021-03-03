Penang Umno, PAS to discuss seat distribution, strengthen consensus, says state party chief

State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said the two parties would hold discussions on which seats would be contested by each in the 15th General Election (GE15). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — Penang Umno will hold a joint session with the state’s PAS leadership in the near future to strengthen the consensus between the two parties.

State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said the two parties would hold discussions on which seats would be contested by each in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said Penang Umno currently remained with its stance to avoid clashes with PAS candidates in the elections.

“We want to work with PAS, and we have a very close relationship with PAS Penang, there are no problems. The two parties (in the state) have organised many programmes together, and there has been good response and support from the grassroots of both parties,” he said, adding that the party had already begun determining the seats and potential candidates to run for them.

Earlier, Musa attended TNB’s corporate social responsibility programme to receive a mock cheque for back-to-school assistance from TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

The programme involves 1,400 students in Penang who will receive RM100 each to prepare for the upcoming schooling session, and the aid will be channeled through Penang Umno division heads.

Meanwhile, when asked for his opinion on the statement by Umno Advisory Council chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Ku Li) on the rejection of cooperation between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Mahdzir, who is also Umno Vice President, said that was the former’s personal view, and the party would have its own decision.

Yesterday, Ku Li in a post on Facebook said the Umno Supreme Council must hold an emergency meeting to decide on its stance of cooperating with Bersatu, in accordance with the spirit and wishes of the party’s divisional representatives. — Bernama