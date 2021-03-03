MMEA bombardier aircraft puts out fire in Kuala Langat Selatan forest reserve

Selangor Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian (second, left) monitoring the firefighting work in Kuala Langat Selatan Forest Reserve in Tanjung Sepat, March 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — A CL 415 Bombardier aircraft of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today continued its operation to put out the fire in the Kuala Langat Selatan forest reserve.

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the aircraft was deployed to put out the fire due to difficulty in accessing the affected area by road.

He said the operation began at about 9.20am, with water sourced from Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat, near here.

“Two flights were carried out, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon,” he said in a statement today, adding that a total of 60,000 litres of water was used to put out the fire.

“From our observation, the fire in about 90 per cent of the area assigned to the MMEA has been successfully extinguished,” he said.

The aircraft, flown by Lt Commander Maritime Yusni Sari and four crew members, left the Subang Maritime Air Base at about 9.20am and took about two hours to complete the fire extinguishing operation. — Bernama