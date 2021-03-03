Ministry setting up Persons with Disabilities Communications Unit, says minister

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said that this was being done to ensure that the principle of inclusivity is always practiced and that no one is left behind in society. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is setting up a Communications Unit for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), which will be led by a member of the community, said its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said that this was being done to ensure that the principle of inclusivity is always practiced and that no one is left behind in society.

“We at KKMM are always sensitive and concerned about those who have hearing challenges in terms of disseminating information and two-way communication.

“Let us together increase our understanding of the needs and challenges faced by those with disabilities, including hearing challenges in an effort to strengthen access to information and two-way communication for all walks of life,” he said.

He said this in his Twitter posting today in conjunction with this year’s World Hearing Day themed “Hearing care for All”.

“At the same time, various PwD-friendly communication methods such as sign language, subtitles, and infographics are implemented for their convenience,” he said.

World Hearing Day is celebrated on March 3 every year with the aim of raising awareness of the challenges of hearing loss as well as ear and hearing care.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are about 466 million people in the world with hearing problems, while in Malaysia, based on statistics from the Department of Social Welfare, an estimated 40,000 people face the challenge. — Bernama