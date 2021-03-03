Anwar insists Perikatan still ‘minority’ govt after two MPs quit PKR to back Muhyiddin

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters after meeting with the Pakatan Harapan presidential council in Petaling Jaya January 12, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is still a minority despite the declaration of support from two MPs who recently quit PKR, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asserted.

The PKR president insisted that the loss of its two MPs does not affect the number the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has to form the next government, several news outlets reported today.

“With the two that jumped, they are still in the minority. I want to emphasise this, so there is no misunderstanding. They are still the minority, with far fewer numbers than us,” he was quoted by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia telling reporters in Port Dickson last night.

Reports that both Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong had resigned from PKR emerged last weekend.

They both declared themselves independent MPs but reportedly signed statutory declarations in support of Muhyiddin who heads Bersatu. Pictures of this show of support also spread over the internet.

Anwar, the Opposition leader, had claimed last September to have a “convincing majority” to form government, but has so far refrained from disclosing the number or identities of those who have purportedly switched their allegiance to him.

Malaysia is currently under a state of Emergency and Parliament has also been suspended, effectively preventing a vote of confidence or lack of in Muhyiddin, from being tabled.