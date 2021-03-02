Police ask the public to help track down missing Ipoh girl

Police are asking the public’s assistance to help track down a 17-year-old girl. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, March 2 — Police are asking the public’s assistance to help track down a 17-year-old girl.

The teenager, Nurain Sarudin from Flat Buntong Harmoni, Taman Harmoni, Buntong here was reported missing, said Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD) in a statement tonight.

Members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the missing girl are urged to contact investigating officer Nur Affizah Arsad at 010-8792531 or the Ipoh IPD at 05- 2451500. — Bernama