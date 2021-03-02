Mida: Manufacturing sector leads investments within country in 2020 with RM91.3b

The recent Malaysia Investment Performance Report 2020 indicated that while the first half of 2020 was a volatile period for the sector, it managed to recover by the second half of the year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Malaysia's manufacturing sector recorded a total of RM91.3 billion in approved investments for 2020, making it over half of the total approved investments in the country.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority's (Mida) recent Malaysia Investment Performance Report 2020 indicated that while the first half of 2020 was a volatile period for the sector, it managed to recover by the second half of the year.

This is particularly for sub-sectors that relied on exports and in tandem with the growth of the manufacturing sector.

For the first quarter, manufacturing contributed RM25.2 billion or 67.4 per cent to total approved investments of RM37.4 billion in that period. This decreased slightly in the second quarter, where it contributed 55.1 per cent or RM10.5 billion to the total approved investments of RM27.4 billion.

