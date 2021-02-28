Gerakan national conference to be held virtually on March 13, says sec-gen

Delegates are seen in the hall towards the end of Gerakan's national delegates conference in this file picture taken on November 12, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by A. Ruban

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The 2020 Gerakan National Delegates Conference will be held, virtually for the first time, on March 13.

Gerakan secretary-general, Mah Kah Keong said the virtual conference was decided in a meeting yesterday in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Gerakan had previously announced the postponement of the conference that was scheduled to take place on November 22 last year, due to the worrying Covid-19 situation at the time, and the Registrar of Societies had provided Gerakan with an extension until June this year,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the conference would be officiated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and it would be the first conference held after the party joined the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

He said that the conference had also obtained approval from the National Security Council, and the party would ensure that it complies with the standard operating procedures set by the government. — Bernama