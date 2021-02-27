Free WiFi at DBKL PPRs being considered, says Annuar Musa

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said free WiFi would allow students to easily follow online sessions. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Federal Territories Ministry is studying the need to provide free WiFi service at every People’s Housing Project (PPR) under the purview of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Its Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said that the service is to enable students from the B40 group to follow online learning sessions easily.

He said that the suggestion would need to be studied carefully as it involved a significant cost, including capital and operational expenses.

“Several roads in Kuala Lumpur’s central business district will have free WiFi service soon, but I believe that PPRs also need similar service.

“In fact, our experience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic proves that online learning has become the new norm, and even though schools are reopening, this method will complement formal learning in school,” he said.

He commented on the matter after officiating the ‘Riang Ria Kembali ke Sekolah’ school aid programme organised by the Federal Territories Foundation, involving several PPRs here today.

The programme aims to provide school supplies aid, including book vouchers, school bags and face masks, involving an allocation of RM3 million, to 31,838 selected students from Form 1 to Form 5 throughout the entire Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya. — Bernama