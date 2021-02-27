EPF declares dividend of 5.2pc for 2020

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has declared a dividend of 5.2 per cent with a payout amounting to RM42.88 billion for Simpanan Konvensional and 4.9 per cent for Simpanan Shariah, with a payout totalling RM4.76 billion.

Cumulatively, the total payout for 2020 is RM47.64 billion, EPF said in a statement today.

“With an average five-year real dividend of 4.62 per cent for Simpanan Konvensional and 4.32 per cent for Simpanan Shariah after adjusting for inflation, the EPF has exceeded its strategic target of declaring at least 2 per cent real dividend on average for a rolling five-year basis,” it said. ― Bernama