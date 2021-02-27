Driver of crashed bus carrying Covid-19 patients also tests positive for virus

The bus driver tested negative for drugs but was found to also have Covid-19. — Photo via Facebook/Info Roadblock

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The driver of a bus ferrying 40 Covid-19 patients involved in an accident at the UPM Toll Plaza in Serdang this afternoon, has also been confirmed positive for the disease.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari’at said the 41-year-old driver who suffered a leg injury in the incident was sent to the Serdang Hospital for treatment where a Covid-19 screening was carried out on him.

A urine drug test also came back negative, he said, adding that investigations were still ongoing.

“In the incident at about 2 pm, the bus carrying 40 passengers went out of control before skidding into the Touch ‘n Go lane and crashing into the toll booth.

“The crash is believed to be due to the failure of the bus’ braking system, based on a statement from the bus driver,” he told Bernama.

The bus was among a convoy of 11 buses ferrying 431 Covid-19 patients from the Changkat Jong Cluster from Teluk Intan, Perak to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) MAEPS 2.0 in Serdang, Selangor.

All the passengers, including eight who were injured, were taken to PKRC MAEPS 2.0 for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama