Penang second bridge operations office in Batu Kawan closed for two days after staff found Covid-19 positive

JKSB advised those who have been in close contact with the employee in the past 14 days to undergo Covid-19 screening tests and isolate themselves. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 26 — The Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) operations office in Batu Kawan here will be closed today and tomorrow for disinfection and sanitisation after one of the employees tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The concessionaire of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge issued a statement confirming the case and stated that the employee is now undergoing medical treatment at a government hospital.

“We can confirm that the employee is not in a customer-facing role and was last in the office on February 24,” it said.

JKSB said those who have been in close contact with the employee in the past 14 days have been advised to undergo Covid-19 screening tests and isolate themselves at home while waiting for the results.

It added that it will trace and screen staff members who may have been in close contact with the affected employee in compliance with the Health Ministry’s guidelines to contain the risk of infection.

JKSB said its services are not affected by this case.



