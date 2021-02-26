Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases up again at 2,253 after yesterday’s dip, alongside 11 deaths

Members of the public register to get tested for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The Health Ministry recorded 2,253 more Covid-19 infections today after falling below the 2,000-mark yesterday.

Cumulative cases in the country are now at 295,951 while the number of active cases stand at 27,994.

Eleven more people also died from Covid-19 today, pushing the country’s death toll to 1,111.

Selangor, Perak and Johor were the states with the highest number of new cases reported.

