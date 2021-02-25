Islamic affairs minister to receive Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur, December 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad will receive his Covid-19 vaccination tomorrow after the Friday prayer.

Zulkifli, through a post on his official Facebook today, also urged and invited all Malaysians and other nationalities to register to obtain the vaccines for protection from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has arrived in our country and yesterday the prime minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) has taken his vaccine shot.

“Likewise the Health director-general (Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah) and frontliners of the Ministry of Health. God willing, I will have mine (administered) tomorrow after the Friday prayer.

“Taking the vaccine is a very good thing based on the records of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and it is also attested to by countries and health bodies globally,” he said in the posting.

On October 5 last year, Zulkilfli was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and was discharged on October 14 after undergoing treatment. — Bernama