Industries Unite: Police give green light for restaurants to serve alcohol with food

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The police have clarified that restaurants with alcohol licences may serve alcoholic drinks with food as long as applicable SOPs are observed, according to Industries Unite.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the informal coalition of over 50 trade groups said it met virtually with senior officials from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Health and the police to clarify the enforcement of SOPs in the retail sector.

“We thank the PDRM senior officer, for clarifying that restaurants are allowed to serve food as a complement for all restaurant businesses,” the group said using the Malay initials of the Royal Malaysia Police.

“Only activities such as live music, bands and deejays, etc are not allowed during this MCO.”

When contacted, Industries Unite co-founder and legal adviser Datuk David Arumugam said that during the meeting, the police admitted to a miscommunication that led to some police officers wrongly interpreting the rules.

“However, I thank the police for acting very quickly within 48 hours (to clarify) and that helped the businesses,” said Arumugam.

Last Friday, operators of bars and restaurants in the Jalan Telawi area at Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur were left confused when police told them to cease serving alcohol.

The police reportedly cited National Security Council (NSC) rules that prohibited pubs and bar activities during the MCO.