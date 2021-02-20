MCO: National Unity Ministry establishes SOPs for non-Muslim houses of worship, Chap Goh Mei

A worshipper wearing a protective mask prays during the Chinese New Year’s Eve at the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur February 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 — The National Unity Ministry (KPN) has decided on the standard operating procedures (SOP) for non-Muslim houses of worship following the government’s decision to allow them to reopen from yesterday until March 4.

KPN in a statement today said for states under the movement control order (MCO), the operating hours would be from 6am to 2pm and 4pm to 10pm with the number in attendance not exceeding 30 people at any one time.

As for states placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the number should not exceed 50 per cent of the venue premises capacity, subject to decision of the National Security Council (MKN) as well as the state government or the Federal Territories Ministry.

“The prayer time duration in non-Muslim houses of worship (CMCO areas) depends on the respective church or temple management,” read the statement.

The ministry added that states placed under recovery MCO, the number of attendees allowed would depend on the size of the space provided, and the operating hours was up to the respective management.

It said the government has also agreed to allow prayer rituals in conjunction with the Chap Goh Mei festival which will be celebrated on February 26 while the MCO, CMCO and RMCO are enforced, with strict adherence to the SOPs.

The ministry also reminded those performing religious activities at houses of worship across the country to comply with the SOPs set in curbing the spread of the virus, and to embrace the new norm to break the Covid-19 chain. — Bernama