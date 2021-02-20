Former deputy defence minister warns Putrajaya against sending Myanmar refugees back to military junta

Liew said many of Myanmar’s ethnic minorities are from conflict areas who face systematic discrimination in their own country, as they include asylum seekers from among Burmese Muslims, Kachin, Chin, Mon and Rakhine ethnic minorities. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Senator Liew Chin Tong has urged Putrajaya to reconsider its decision to deport over 1,200 Myanmar nationals, subsequently handing them over to the military junta.

The DAP senator said he is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation in Myanmar, as the recent actions by the Tatmadaw, or the Myanmar Armed Forces, are against the wishes of its people and a step backwards for democracy.

“As a leading member of Asean, Malaysia needs to lead regional opinion in pushing at the least the minimalist agenda of getting the junta to free all prisoners of conscience,” Liew said in a statement.

The former deputy defence minister said deporting the Myanmar nationals would serve to legitimises the military junta’s coup on February 1.

“Further it is irresponsible to repatriate the refugees so soon after the civil-military confrontation, which could put their safety at risk.

“While the Immigration Department has assured that no Rohingya or UNHCR card-holders are included in the group who will be deported, there remains some very serious concerns for those who had fled their country due to persecution,” he said.

Liew said many of Myanmar’s ethnic minorities are from conflict areas who face systematic discrimination in their own country, as they include asylum seekers from among Burmese Muslims, Kachin, Chin, Mon and Rakhine ethnic minorities.

“It would be impossible to assess the safety of these persons upon their arrival in Myanmar under the current circumstances.

“Until international observers are able to assess the situation in Myanmar to be safe, Malaysia has a responsibility to ensure that no lives are put at risk under our watch. Otherwise we have blood on our hands,” he said.

Liew argued that Malaysia must continue to engage with both the junta and the democratically-elected officials in Myanmar to seek a resolution to the crisis and restore democracy in Myanmar.

“We must not send the wrong signal to the world that we are taking the side of the junta. Malaysia’s long-term interest is to be seen favourably in the eyes of the people of Myanmar, not just the junta.

“It is critical for Malaysia to show leadership to support peace in Myanmar, as the stability and prosperity of our close neighbour Myanmar is in the best interest of the Asean region,” he said.

Earlier this month it was reported that Malaysia will deport 1,200 detained Myanmar nationals after the Myanmar military government offered to send three navy ships to pick them up.

Myanmar, via its embassy in Kuala Lumpur, made the offer to take back its citizens held in Malaysian immigration detention centres, which typically hold asylum-seekers and refugees, along with others who are in Malaysia without proper documents.

Malaysia does not formally recognise refugees, regarding them as “illegal immigrants”.

Putrajaya has since said it will not deport any Rohingya Muslims or migrants registered with the UN refugee agency, but refugee groups said around 100 asylum-seekers were among those to be deported.