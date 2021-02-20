Deputy chief minister: Registration for Covid-19 vaccination now open for Sarawakians

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said Sarawakians can now register for their free Covid-19 vaccinations. ― Picture courtesy of Sarawak Information Department

KUCHING, Feb 20 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said Sarawakians can now register for their free Covid-19 vaccinations.

He said they do so at government hospitals, clinics and district offices, as well as via the MySejahtera app.

“We are accepting registrations now,” he said, after visiting Covid-19 lockdown operation centres at Kampung Sungai Maong near here and Taman Univista in Kota Samarahan today.

He was accompanied by state Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian on both visits.

Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, advised members of the public not to obtain the registration forms from any other source.

He added that those in rural areas should consult their local leaders if they require any clarification.

He said that he hopes everyone will register for the vaccination drive, which is expected to begin in the state by the end of this month and will take place in three phases.

“The vaccination programme is of utmost importance in our efforts to protect ourselves as well as to stop or control the spread of the infection.

“When we can protect ourselves, we can protect our families and society, and only then can we start our economic activities to generate income. We will also be able to travel and socialise,” he said.

Uggah also urged the public not to be influenced by what they have seen or heard on social media on the supposed dangers posed by the vaccine.

SDMC announced today that Sarawak recorded 134 new Covid-19 cases along with four new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The new fatalities bring the total death toll in the state to 73.

To date, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak stands at 7,758 cases.