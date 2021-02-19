Ministry reveals new SOPs for sports and recreational activities

The Southern Tigers during a training session in Johor February 8, 2020. The Centralised Training Programmes in quarantine for MFL, MHL and STL teams must follow the Sports Bubble model where training is either home-based or camp-based. — Picture from Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The National Security Council (NSC) has agreed to loosen several restrictions on the sports and recreation sector, the Youth and Sports Ministry announced tonight.

In a statement, it said these restrictions will depend on whether an area is under a movement control order (MCO), a conditional movement control order (CMCO) or a recovery movement control order (RMCO).

For those in the MCO phase, non-physical contact activities conducted in open and enclosed areas for health, fitness and self-skill purposes are permitted, with a necessary distance of one- to three-metres between participants.

Travelling to conduct sporting and recreational activities is subject to MCO rules, with the operation of enclosed and semi-closed facilities or premises to be under constant supervisory control.

The organisation of championships, competitions, and matches per the Sports Bubble model is limited to the Malaysian Football League (MFL), the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) and the Sepak Takraw League (STL) without the physical presence of bystanders or supporters.

Similarly, the Centralised Training Programmes in quarantine for MFL, MHL and STL teams must follow the Sports Bubble model where training is either home-based or camp-based. Existing programmes implemented by the National and state Sports Councils will be carried out using camp-based training.

However, all other physical-contact sports and associated matches including competitions and championships are still prohibited under the MCO. Large scale-activities involving the participation of many people, including fun runs, fun rides, marathons, and triathlons, are similarly prohibited.

During the CMCO phase, all forms of individual and team sporting and recreational activities will be permitted for health, fitness, training and match purposes. Similarly, the organisation of domestic championships or competitions is approved by the ministry using the Sports Bubble model.

However, international championships are prohibited without the express approval of the ministry. The physical attendance of bystanders and supporters remain prohibited for all sporting and recreational activities during the CMCO.

Similar, to the MCO, the operation of enclosed and semi-closed facilities or premises must also be placed under constant supervisory control, and travelling to conduct sporting and recreational activities is subject to the movement control order in force.

Large scale-activities involving the participation of many people at a single given time including fun runs, fun rides, marathons, and triathlons are similarly prohibited.

For the RMCO, all sporting and recreational activities involving teams and individuals are permitted for health, fitness, training and match purposes, including the organisation of domestic competitions and championships without the physical attendance of bystanders or supporters.

As with the MCO and CMCO, international championships are prohibited without the ministry’s express approval, as is large scale-activities involving the participation of many people at a single given time including fun runs, fun rides, marathons, and triathlons.

All the general standard operating procedures (SOP) and protocols mentioned above are subject to the gazetted rules within the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, and the various rules related to the MCO, CMCO and RMCO by the Health Ministry and NSC from time to time.

For further information regarding sporting and recreational SOPs, please visit the Youth and Sports Ministry website at http://www.kbs.gov.my/sopsukanrekreasi or contact the Sports and Recreational Sector Operations Room via email at [email protected] or call at 03-8871 3585/3246 from Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm.