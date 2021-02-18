RMCO: Mosques in Perlis to open fully from tomorrow

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said the activities which included religious talks, classes and so forth are allowed to start from dawn tomorrow during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Feb 18 — Perlis is allowing all mosques to be fully opened for communal preaching from tomorrow.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said the activities which included religious talks, classes and so forth are allowed to start from dawn tomorrow during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

“All activities are allowed and the standard operating procedures (SOP) such as wearing of face mask, physical distancing of at least one metre, bringing personal prayer mat, taking ablution before going to the mosque and others, must be adhered to,” he said in a statement issued by the Islamic Religious Council and Malay Custom Perlis (MAIPs) today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin who is also MAIPs president said women and children below the age of 12 are also allowed to be at the mosque.

However, he said feasts, overnight stay and social activities would not be allowed in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council. — Bernama