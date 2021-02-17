Ramkarpal to KL CPO: AG vetting Annuar’s SOP-violation case smacks of double standards

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh accused the Kuala Lumpur police chief of practising double standards. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin’s assertion that investigations into Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s alleged breach of Covid-19 SOPs must first be vetted by the attorney general (AG) before a fine is issued reeks of double standards, said Ramkarpal Singh.

The Bukit Gelugor MP, through a statement today, admonished Saiful’s explanation, before citing Section 25 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) which allows any public officer to offer a compounded fine of no more than RM1,000 for offences under the Act to the offender to avoid prosecution.

“To Saiful Azly I have this to say. There is no need to treat Annuar differently. He does not need the attention of the AG.

“Like anyone else, if he breached the SOPs, compound him like you would others, failing which, you may be seen to be practising double standards in the treatment of politicians and ordinary citizens,” Ramkarpal wrote.

Ramkarpal, also a practising lawyer, pointed out how Saiful’s statement indicating the AG’s approval was needed before a fine can be issued to Annuar was in conflict with what has been practised by the authorities and what is consistently being reported by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The DAP lawmaker then pointed out how Ismail Sabri had even announced that out of the 596 people arrested yesterday (Tuesday) by the authorities for flouting SOPs, only 64 ended up being remanded while the rest were fined, then questioned why Annuar was not offered the same solution.

“Why is Annuar’s case so different to the point that it needs to go all the way up to the AG?

“Unless Annuar is being investigated for a non-compoundable offence under the Penal Code, which there has been no indication of, he should be treated like any other citizen that breached SOPs,” he wrote.

Ramkarpal added that when his fellow party colleague and Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman was caught violating the SOPs last November, she too was subjected to and ended up paying the RM1,000 fine.

“Surely, the AG has more pressing matters to attend to such as various challenges to the advice of the prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in promulgating ordinances which effectively suspend Parliament during the course of this Emergency,” he added.

Ramkarpal’s comments come after Saiful said earlier today that investigation papers into Annuar’s case need to be referred to the AG first before the federal territories minister issued with a summons or for it to be compounded.

Recently, a photo of Annuar surfaced depicting the minister seated at a table with six other people during an event in Cheras on February 13, despite SOPs in the capital only allowing a maximum of two per table.

Later, the event organisers Kelab Pencinta Alam Kolam Takungan Banjir Sungai Midah apologised for the incident, saying it took place when Annuar was invited for a drink at a communal hut after visiting a community project there.